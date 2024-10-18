First-of-its-kind therapeutic art and music therapy program launches inside Arizona prison

BUCKEYE, AZ — A brand new art and music therapy program at Lewis Prison is aimed at helping some of the highest-risk inmates in Arizona.

Historically, the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry (ADCRR) has not been seen as a place for healing.

But that's something Dr. Ryan Thornell, the director of the state's prison system, is hoping to change.

"Healed people lead to increased public safety. Ultimately, that’s what we want to see," Dr. Thornell told ABC15.

"I was brought in to reimagine the correctional system within Arizona. Outdated operations and traditional challenges, along with intense scrutiny, were leaving inmates and staff frustrated and institutionalized. So, we’ve established a roadmap for transforming our correctional system," Dr. Thornell added.

Part of that 'roadmap' includes an art and music therapy for inmates living with serious mental health issues called Art Of Our Soul.

ABC15 was invited inside, for a rare visit to see the newly transformed Eagle Point Complex at Lewis Prison.

It's a licensed inpatient mental health care facility for male inmates diagnosed with serious mental illness.

It is also home to a stunning reimagined 1,200 square foot room, that once sat empty.

Now, this vibrant space is an art and music studio designed to give inmates a creative path toward healing.

"If you put a good person in a bad environment, be it prison, or a family structure, that person will likely end up creating bad behaviors. The opposite is true too, if you take a person who has shown destructive behaviors and put them in a positive environment, then they will, more likely than not, show better behaviors" Brandon Lee explained.

Art Of Our Soul was founded by Lee, a national TV personality and former television news anchor.

"When you combine music and art together, you help open the frontal lobe and release energy," said Lee.

It’s a passion project for Lee who is a child sex abuse survivor in long-term recovery.

The program centers around the creative process as a healing tool allowing patients to express emotions in a safe environment by connecting with their inner child.

"Art and music therapy saved my life," said Lee, "I gave up my career in news. I gave it all up to open a small little art studio because I knew it would work. The trauma experienced in my life, the neglect, it has given me my purpose because I allowed that trauma to be an opportunity in my life to let my heart heal from it and let me grow from it so that I can help these guys now."

Lee says that creating art helps inmates process the deep-rooted emotional pain and trauma that often the causes destructive behaviors. Approximately 250 inmates will cycle through this five-week program each year, working in small groups guided by facilitators with lived experience.

“I will never make excuses for the destructive behaviors and hurt caused by those incarcerated,” Lee said, “but we must understand that a significant amount of this behavior stems from untreated trauma. By helping these men heal, we’re making an investment in public safety.”

This two-year pilot program is funded by Mercy Care through its community reinvestment program.

Dr. Thornell and Lee say they understand that public opinion on rehabilitation can be divided, but they also stress that investing in rehabilitation programs like this one can lead to safer communities.

In addition to this partnership with Arizona's Department of Corrections, Art Of Our Soul works with behavioral health programs to help men and women in community reentry programs.

Lee says participants are showing dramatic behavior changes daily by staying away from destructive behavioral patterns including substance abuse.

To learn more about Art of Our Soul visit their website.