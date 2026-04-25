Firefighters battle fully engulfed mobile home fire in Wittmann

WITTMANN, AZ — Firefighters are working to put out a mobile home fire that spread to nearby structures Saturday morning in Wittmann.

The Arizona Fire and Medical Authority says crews were called to a home near Crozier Road and Grande Ave around 9 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the mobile home fully engulfed in flames, with fire extending to adjacent structures.

Officials say crews are still working to get an all-clear inside the main home, and it’s not yet known if anyone was inside at the time of the fire.

Fire investigators have also been called in to determine what sparked the fire.

So far, no injuries to firefighters or civilians have been reported.