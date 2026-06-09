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Man dead, two others hurt in possible DUI crash at 27th Avenue and Indian School Road

The victim has not yet been identified
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Deadly DUI crash 27th Ave and Indian School 6-9-26
Posted

PHOENIX — A man has died, and two other people are hurt after a serious crash on Tuesday morning in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the intersection of 27th Avenue and Indian School Road around 11:45 a.m. for a reported multi-vehicle crash.

When officers arrived, they found a man they say was in critical condition. Phoenix firefighters took him to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Two other adults were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a man was detained on suspicion of impairment.

The crash remains under investigation.

The intersection is expected to be closed for several hours, and drivers are being asked to find an alternate route.

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