Financial challenges force Phoenix Symphony to suspend 2026-27 season

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Symphony announced it will suspend its 2026-27 performances and programs following its performance on Sunday.

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Officials said the organization does not have the funding needed to continue the season as planned.

Ticket sales have increased and contributed revenue has grown, but those efforts were not enough to overcome the Symphony's financial challenges, officials said in an email.

"Simply put, we cannot continue spending funds we do not have. We project that the Symphony will be unable to meet essential obligations beginning in November," the email said.

All 2026-27 subscriptions are also being suspended. Subscribers will be contacted directly with information about their options.