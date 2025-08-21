Family of influencer killed by road rage stray bullet talks about her life, justice

GLENDALE, AZ — For hundreds of thousands of viewers online, 27-year-old Yarely Ashley Hermosillo was known for her cooking videos.

But for her family, she was known as a devoted mother, wife, sister, and daughter.

“She was full of dreams, plans, and goals for her future. All of which were taken from her in such a cruel and senseless way,” Hermosillo’s sister Cryshan Lopez said.

Glendale police said Hermosillo was in the car with her husband, mother, and 3-year-old son at a red light on Camelback Road Friday night.

At the same time, police said the driver of a nearby car, 33-year-old Jesus Preciado Dousten, got into an argument with another driver at the same light.

During the argument, Dousten allegedly pulled out a gun and fired in a random direction.

A bullet from his gun struck Hermosillo. Police said neither she nor anyone else in the car was involved.

“It hurts to lose your other half, but when it happens in front of you and you can’t do nothing, it’s a different type,” Hermosillo’s husband Daniel Salgado said. “Yarely’s life was just beginning."

Salgado said they had just moved into a new apartment together as her social media career began taking off.

“Cooking was her love language,” Salgado said. “She was that caring person you could call when you needed somebody to be with. She would drop everything to just be with you, and she was an amazing cook.”

Police arrested Dousten Saturday for second-degree murder, among other charges. His next scheduled court appearance is Friday.

"The devastating impact of this senseless and negligent act has shattered our family,” Hermosillo’s sister Ayla Lopez said. "We will not stop seeking justice on her behalf."

Hermosillo’s family said they will continue her memory, especially for her young son.

“[Her] number one priority was being a mother, I’m going to show him all the videos, everything, so he can remember,” Salgado said.