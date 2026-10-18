Family honors Jordin Castillo with third annual domestic violence awareness bike ride

PHOENIX (KNXV) — A family is turning heartbreak into action by honoring a young woman who was killed in a domestic violence incident.

Jordin Castillo was 20 years old when she was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend in Glendale in June 2023.

On Saturday, her family held its third annual Domestic Violence Awareness Bike Ride to honor her memory and encourage others experiencing domestic violence to seek help.

Mercedes Castillo, Jordin’s aunt, said riding bicycles was something her niece loved doing with her family.

“It was one of Jordan’s favorite things that we did as a family. We would go on bike rides every month together,” Mercedes Castillo said.

The family organized its first ride just months after Jordin’s death. What started with about 20 participants has grown to approximately 100, according to Mercedes Castillo. Participants have traveled from California, Nevada and Tucson to take part.

Mercedes described her niece as a strong woman, loving mother and fighter.

“She was an amazing woman, a strong woman. She was a great mom and she was a fighter until her last moment,” she said.

Now, the family hopes sharing Jordin’s story will encourage others experiencing domestic violence to recognize that support and resources are available.

“We hear you, we believe you. You are not alone. We want to save you. We want to help you,” Mercedes said.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness, supporting survivors and connecting people with resources.

For Mercedes, the annual ride is also a promise to continue advocating for others.

“I hope we’re making you proud,” she said, speaking about her niece.

Anyone experiencing domestic violence can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or visit thehotline.org for confidential support.