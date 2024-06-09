Fallen Gila Bend officer: Protecting people 'was in his blood'

Hundreds of first responders, family and community members filled Sun Valley Community Church in Gilbert Saturday to pay their respects to Gila River Police Officer Joshua Briese, who was killed on duty last week.

Briese, 23, was a recent police academy graduate. He had been working for the Gila River Police Department for less than a year and he was wrapping up field training when he was shot.

Before the service Saturday, dozens of police cars and motorcycles escorted the casket through southeast Valley streets. Community members gathered to watch the procession.

According to Briese's obituary, "protecting people and being fair was in his blood." His dad, David Briese, served in law enforcement in Montana and was also killed in the line of duty.

"Watching Josh grow up after his dad's death, he wanted to be a police officer," said Capt. Kent O'Donnell with the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office. "That was the one thing he was going to do - had it set in his mind."

O'Donnell kept in touch with the Briese family over the years.

"It's hard to say the next time I go to Washington, and I see Deputy Dave Briese's name on the [National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial] wall, I'll also be looking for Josh Briese's name," O'Donnell said.

"Officer Briese, number 1588, you will never be forgotten," said Gila River Police Chief Jesse Crabtree.

Officer Briese was shot as he and other officers responded to a disturbance call at a house party on June 1. He and 23-year-old Alicen Apkaw were killed in the shooting. A second officer was injured as well as three other community members.

"We will learn the facts and we will seek justice, but other questions like why violence claimed a young man who had so much life in front of him we'll likely never understand," said Gila River Indian Community Gov. Stephen Roe Lewis.

The injured officer has since been released from the hospital, and Gila River police said he attended a private memorial for Officer Briese Thursday.

ABC15 was told two people are in custody, and the FBI and Gila River Police are still investigating.

After Saturday morning's church service, mourners gathered outside for a 21-gun salute, a helicopter fly-over, the playing of taps, and the presentation of the flag to Officer Briese's family.

Governor Katie Hobbs ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Saturday in Officer Briese's honor. His remains will be returned to his home state of Montana for a committal service.

