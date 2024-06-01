Officer dead, another hurt after six people shot at home near Santan on Gila River Indian Community

SANTAN, AZ — A police officer is dead and another is hurt after they were shot while at a disturbance call early Saturday morning on the Gila River Indian Community.

Gila River police say around 2 a.m., they were called to a home near Santan for a reported disturbance.

As officers worked to address the issue which involved a large crowd, someone fired multiple gunshots.

All told, two Gila River officers were hit along with four other people at the scene.

All six people were taken to local hospitals.

One of the officers later died of his injuries.

That officer has been identified as Joshua Briese. The department says Briese had been with the force for less than a year and was still on Field Training.

The second injured officer is reportedly in serious, but stable condition.

Police say at least one of the four other individuals shot has also died.

It's not clear if the suspect is still at large.

No suspect information has been released.

Gila River police and the FBI are investigating the shooting.