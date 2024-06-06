Community holds memorial run to honor fallen Gila River officer

SACATON, AZ — On Wednesday, hundreds came together to walk to run a mile in honor of fallen officer Joshua Briese. The 23-year-old lost his life in the line of duty over the weekend.

"It was a tremendous impact for our department, the small department that we have," said Gila River Police Chief Jesse Crabtree.

The memorial run marked a time for people in the community to come and grieve together.

"We are mourning our loss of Officer Briese and then our other officer that's recovering in the hospital still," said Chief Crabtree.

Pictures, flowers, and notes have been left outside police headquarters for Officer Briese. ABC15 was told the 23-year-old had recently graduated from the police academy.

"We thought that this might be a good opportunity for the community to come out and show support for the victims," said Chief Crabtree.

Officer Briese was shot as he and other officers responded to a disturbance call at a house party Saturday. 23-year-old Alicen Apkaw was also killed in the shooting. A second officer was injured as well as three other community members.

ABC15 was told two people are in custody and the FBI and Gila River Police are still investigating.

Chief Crabtree told ABC15 the loss and impact is being felt across the country.

"We're getting tremendous support from the law enforcement community, not just in this state, through Indian country and nationwide."

While the community walked or ran a mile in Sacaton, Arizona, where the Gila River Police headquarters are located, a young girl named Morgan also ran in New Jersey through a non-profit called Running for Heroes Inc.

"Overall I feel like there was a lot of unity, over anything there was unity," said Miss Gila River Susanna Osife.

The community prayed, hugged, and cried together.

Chief Crabtree told ABC15 he hopes this helps everyone start to heal.

"For the community to come out and want to express their support for the police department and start that healing process is important," said Chief Crabtree.

There is a public service planned for Officer Briese on Saturday in the East Valley. The chief told ABC15 he will then be flown home to Montana.

