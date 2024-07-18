Enjoy takeout for less than $10 a person while helping reduce food waste

PHOENIX — Keeping good food from going to waste: that's the mission of Too Good to Go.

The digital platform helps restaurants and retailers get creative with extra food that would otherwise be thrown away. Now, thanks to its expansion across the state of Arizona, more people are getting to enjoy great food for less.

"Too Good To Go allows users to purchase leftovers from restaurants, grocery stores, and bakeries at a fraction of the cost," said Sarah Soteroff, senior PR Manager for Too Good To Go, while speaking with ABC15.

The business is now considered the world's largest marketplace for surplus food.

From things like donuts, cakes and poke bowls to prepared meals from Whole Foods, Too Good to Go surprise bags are loaded with delicious things to eat.

The positive environmental impact is really catching on across the state.

Soteroff says Too Good To Go now features more than 125 partners in the Valley, working to eliminate food waste and that number is continuing to climb.

The smartphone app is also easy to use. A quick download leads app users to a list of places offering all kinds of food items to choose from. Each participating business has a common goal of preventing food waste.

ABC15 stopped by The Giving Tree Cafe in Phoenix. The all-vegan eatery was an early adopter of the Too Good to Go concept. The owner, David Warr, tells us this app is a win-win for everyone.

"We had two extra crunch wraps, which is our most popular dish. We put it on Too Good To Go, and within about five minutes, they were both snatched up," said Warr.

He says, because of this concept, his business is experiencing an unexpected and positive bonus!

"Quite a few of the people who buy our Too Good To Go bags end up becoming regular customers here," Warr added.

In just two and a half months, Sarah Soteroff says the app has saved more than 42,000 meals in Arizona.

And to make sure the experience remains eco-friendly, Too Good To Go provides recyclable takeout packaging for participating businesses.

Too Good To Go is available for Android and iPhone users:

For Android:

1. Tap and hold an empty area on your home screen, then tap Widgets.

2. Search "Too Good To Go" or scroll to find it and choose your preferred widget display size.

3. Add to your home screen.

For iPhone:

1. Tap and hold an empty area on your home screen until the apps jiggle.

2. Tap the add (+) button on the upper left corner of your screen.

3. Find the Too Good To Go widget, choose the size, and tap Add Widget.

4. Tap Done at the upper right corner of your screen.

Business owners interested in partnering with Too Good to Go can learn more by visiting their website.