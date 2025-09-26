Education town hall brings together Arizona experts to help find solutions

PHOENIX — Trying to move the needle in Arizona’s education system is quite the task, but it’s one many are working on doing.

Sixteen experts from across the education realm came together in a town hall, discussing issues they’re facing as well as looking at solutions to hopefully help Arizona’s kids.

“This feels like a really important moment to make sure people understand how education can help them be prepared for the future and perhaps most importantly, how they can afford it because education, we all know, is not cheap,” said Chris Kline, the chief executive officer for the Arizona Media Association.

The town hall was put together by the Arizona Media Association and Clean Elections, with panelists discussing topics in early childhood education, K-12, postsecondary, as well as the future of Arizona education. Panelists also came from all over the state, giving perspective about their struggles in rural areas to what families with different needs are facing.

“Education is arguably at the center of everything in life in Arizona. If you look at national stat after national stat, Arizona continues to rank near the bottom in national rankings,” Kline said.

The goal of the town hall, Kline said, is to help educate people, arm them with information to make informed decisions for their families and hopefully to also spark discussions and change amongst policymakers.

You can watch the town hall in its entirety on ABC15 this Sunday, September 28 at 10 a.m., The Spot Arizona 61 at 5 p.m. or stream it online on abc15.com.