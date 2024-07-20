Drivers still fighting for help one year after propane fire

PHOENIX, AZ — Saturday marks one year since a propane fire exploded near 40th and Washington streets in Phoenix. The fire destroyed Bill's Propane and Sundance Airport Parking along with dozens of cars parked in the lot. One year later, the Phoenix Fire Department confirmed the cause of the flames was considered undetermined. ABC15 also spoke with some drivers who are still fighting for outside help.

Brenda Creighton can still remember the spot where she and her husband parked at Sundance last summer.

But on July 20, 2023, Creighton lost her car after huge flames, billowing smoke, and exploding propane tanks erupted. In the days following, people returned from trips to see what was left of their cars.

"First thing we're seeing was our car right by the exit gate completely charred," said driver Brandon Boggs.

For some arriving at the lot and seeing what remained of their car was emotional. People told ABC15 they also lost other items, like work equipment and car seats.

People with full coverage insurance have told ABC15 the claim process took months.

"I had just gotten liability insurance on it the day before driving it to the airport," said Boggs.

Boggs, who now lives in Oregon, told ABC15 he had just purchased his car.

People like Boggs said one year later and they have yet to receive any outside help. Boggs even started a Facebook group to keep everyone connected.

"Yeah, it's been real slow," said Boggs. "And a lot of silence."

ABC15 is still working to get a copy of the full investigative report, but Phoenix Fire confirmed the cause of the fire was ultimately undetermined.

The former owner of Bill's Propane said that’s why they considered the matter closed. ABC15 was also told that their Valley location was closed permanently.

As for Sundance, they didn’t respond when ABC15 reached out. A sign on a fence outside their lot said another lot nearby was still honoring reservations made through Sundance.

"Really the next steps come to legal action," said Nathan Mason with Insurance Professionals of Arizona.

He told ABC15, despite the undetermined cause, the drivers could still try to get an attorney and see what legal action is possible

"Or even looking out to the Attorney General to see if there is another state recourse or avenue," said Mason.

Creighton and Boggs told ABC15 some people in the Facebook group are considering legal action and are already in contact with lawyers.

"Do the right thing," said Creighton. "I just want to have some restitution for everything that we lost."