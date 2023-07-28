Car owners still finding out their cars were damaged in propane fire

PHOENIX — Patty Valenzuela walked through Sundance Airport Parking on Thursday, trying to find her boyfriend's truck.

"It's a white truck, Ford truck," said Valenzuela.

Her boyfriend is still out-of-town and they just found out about last week's propane fire.

Valenzuela searched through the rubble, trying to describe to her boyfriend Mark - through a video call - any identifiable features.

"See, there's the rims. There's the spare rim underneath that," said Patty.

Then, Mark came to the realization that they had found his truck, completely destroyed.

"Nobody wants to think this could happen to you when you're gone," said Valenzuela.

They are among the several left wondering why they weren't notified their car was incinerated.

"I've had that car for 16 years and I've raised all my kids in that car," said Kimberly Sparkman.

Sparkman found out Tuesday and said that alone is devastating, on top of feeling ignored.

"The conversations that I've had with Sundance, the parking lot, are that they aren't the liable party here... and that I need to get my car removed off of their lot. They did give me information for Bill's Propane and said, 'You can call them and try to make a claim with them'... and Bill's Propane will pretty much take our name and number and say somebody will call but nobody will call us back," said Sparkman.

Sparkman has made a claim with her insurance. Although, she believes one of the others should take responsibility.

The owner of Bill's Propane, released the following statement regarding the fire:

"Our plant hadn't been operating for several hours before the time of ignition and we had no personnel on-site during that interval, we're very curious to receive the fire marshal's official findings."

