LIVE VIDEO: Large fire involving propane tanks burning near 40th and Washington streets

PHOENIX — A large fire involving propane tanks is burning near 40th and Washington streets.

Phoenix fire officials tell us up to 30 firefighters from four different cities are helping in the fight.

Captain Todd Keller says there are projectiles being thrown because of the fire and everyone should avoid the area.

Phoenix Sky Harbor officials say as of now the smoke is not impacting airport operations.

Phoenix Firefighters are on the scene of a second alarm structure fire with hazmat. The PIO is on the scene and will provide an update shortly. 🚒 pic.twitter.com/OL1FOlwyTl — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) July 21, 2023

