Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

LIVE VIDEO: Large fire involving propane tanks burning near 40th and Washington streets

There's a large fire burning near 40th and Washington streets in Phoenix.
40th Street and Washington streets.png
Posted at 4:54 PM, Jul 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-20 20:30:18-04

PHOENIX — A large fire involving propane tanks is burning near 40th and Washington streets.

Phoenix fire officials tell us up to 30 firefighters from four different cities are helping in the fight.

LIVE: Watch video of the fire burning in Phoenix

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

Captain Todd Keller says there are projectiles being thrown because of the fire and everyone should avoid the area.

Phoenix Sky Harbor officials say as of now the smoke is not impacting airport operations.

VIDEO: Phoenix Fire officials provide an update on ABC15 News

AUDIO: Phoenix Fire Captain Todd Keller speaks to ABC15 about large fire

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!