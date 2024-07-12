County responds after troubling number of heat deaths under investigation in 2024

PHOENIX — Extreme heat continues to grip Arizona. At this point in the summer, the number of confirmed heat deaths and deaths under investigation in Maricopa County have surpassed last year's numbers. ABC15 asked county and state officials about the status of their heat response and if they're making any changes.

Data from the county shows this year people have lost their lives to the extreme heat at homes, businesses, and along sidewalks.

"It's too hot," Jennifer Ruiz told ABC15 outside a cooling center.

Maricopa County is seeing a troubling number of heat-related deaths. So far this year, 14 have been confirmed, but the county has over 230 deaths still under investigation. At this time last year, there were around 100 under investigation and 12 confirmed heat deaths.

"We're taking all that data to really help inform the heat relief network," said Dr. Nick Staab.

Dr. Staab is the assistant medical director for the county's Department of Health. He told ABC15 that Maricopa County is relying on cooling centers and stepping up the use of the 211 service. He also said they are looking at other data like heat-related illness to see where resources are needed.

"So we are seeing very high numbers, and we know that we had a record, record hot June," said Dr. Staab.

He said while looking at that data, they still have capacity within their heat relief network.

"We have space, and there's still resources there for people to get into those cool spaces," said Dr. Staab. "So we're really focused on making sure that people know about those resources, that they have that plan."

The county is urging people to check on those who are vulnerable and also take the typical steps like hydration.

At the state level, the Department of Health Services is now releasing bi-weekly video blogs about their heat response. The most recent was posted on Tuesday.

"We are continuing weekly heat plans with the Governor's Office of Resiliency to support awareness and collaboration," said Eugene Livar in the video.

Livar is Arizona's first heat director, appointed to the position this year.

Part of the state's response to heat includes "cooltainers" deployed last month in 18 locations across the state. In Phoenix, there is one that sits near the State Capitol.

"I called 211 and they told me that the cooling center is a place that we could go, so that we didn't overheat in the summer," said Ruiz who was using the cool-tainer along with one other person Thursday.

Ruiz said she previously lived in an area of downtown Phoenix known as "The Zone", and cooling centers help her during the extreme heat.

"I can come here and cool down, and I'll be alright to walk to the next place I need to go to," said Ruiz.

But ABC15 wanted to know what other actions the state is taking. Last month, our team requested an interview with Livar. At that time, ABC15 was told the AZDHS would try including our questions and Livar's responses in the video updates.

ABC15 once again requested another interview on Thursday and sent additional questions. When AZDHS sends a response, ABC15 will update this story.