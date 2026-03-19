Cooling centers don’t open until May, where can people go to cool off? 

The dangerous March heat wave has come six weeks before the Valley’s Heat Relief Network cooling and respite centers open.

Last year, more than 70% of heat deaths in Maricopa County occurred outside.

Right now, the Maricopa County Association of Governments and the City of Phoenix say that public buildings, like libraries and community centers, won’t turn anyone away who is walking in to escape the heat while they are open.

Watch the video above to see how the city is responding early to the extreme heat.