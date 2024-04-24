Cool Kids Comedy Club helps kids learn and build confidence one joke at a time

PHOENIX — The mission of Cool Kids Comedy Club is to teach students essential life and literacy skills through the art of comedy.

It's the brainchild of comedian Kayla Howard, who is also a former teacher. She combined her passions to help kids learn and build them up in a fun way.

"I love laughing and I wanted to give that to kids," said Howard, "I thought about a way to impact the community in a positive way through comedy and I resorted back to my teaching experience and how much fun I had being in the classroom with kids and I thought that Cool Kids Comedy Club would be like the perfect combination of education but also fun."

There's plenty of fun at their classes which are led by local comedians.

"It's about learning in disguise. So, we're teaching students essential life and literacy skills but it's through comedy that we accomplish that," said Howard.

When asked what that looks like, Howard responded, "So, that looks like students working in small groups so they're learning cooperative learning skills. That looks like students getting up in front of the classroom, that's enhancing their speaking skills. That looks like students being respectful and good audience members, that's listening skills and then just again, like building up their confidence to get up in front of the class and express themselves."

That confidence is already building in students Josiah White-Mann and Karianna Padilla.

Karianna says the rest of the students laugh when she starts telling jokes. Josiah says it makes him feel "happy" and "accomplished" because it's what he "wants to do."

Cool Kids Comedy Club classes are currently held at the Tempe Public Library. The classes are four hours long. The cost is $50 per child and that includes snacks and lunch.

If you want to support Cool Kids Comedy Club, they are holding a fundraiser on April 28 at Stir Crazy Comedy Club.

For more information on classes and the Laughs For A Purpose fundraiser follow them on Facebook or Instagram.