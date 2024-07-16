City unveils WNBA All-Star Game signs in Phoenix

PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix has unveiled special signs to honor the upcoming WNBA All-Star Game.

ABC15 was there Tuesday morning when street crews and Phoenix Mercury members unveiled the temporary signs near 3rd and Jefferson streets in downtown Phoenix.

“Championship Valley welcomes back another great sporting event,” said Mayor Kate Gallego.

Jefferson Street is now All-Star Avenue and Third Street will be Team USA Way - a nod to the All-Stars representing our country next month in the Olympics.

With the growing popularity of women’s basketball, tickets to see the best in the WNBA at the Footprint Center on Saturday are already sold out.

Phoenix Mercury's President shared what he feels is helping grow the game.

”You can’t argue with the impact of Caitlin Clark and the attention that gets in the media, and the attention she’s brought to our game and the attentions she’s brought to the media. But there’s a ton of attention in our league before this year,” said Phoenix Mercury President Vince Kozar.

Around 17,000 basketball fans are expected to fill Phoenix's sweltering streets this weekend.

The city's Heat Mitigation office is adding hydration stations for visitors unfamiliar with our triple-digit temps.

”If you start feeling dizzy or faint, get inside the closest cool building,” Michelle Litwin, the Heat Response Program manager.

A free fan event is taking place at the Phoenix Convention Center South Building on Saturday and Sunday. Fans can get autographs, meet players, participate in skills challenges, and more.

Check out our full fan guide featuring what to know and where to go here.

Friday night is the skill challenge, followed by the All-Star game on Saturday at Footprint Center.

Details are expected to be announced for a new exhibition, a 3-on-3 match-up also this weekend.

Kozar added the All-Star Game helped grow the Junior Mercury Legacy League, an all-girl basketball league that grew from 80 players to now 400 in three seasons.

”We think this weekend will impact will last long beyond this weekend,” said Kozar.