Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Your WNBA All-Star weekend fan guide in Phoenix for July 19-20

From the fan festival to the All-Star Game, here’s what you need to know
Posted: 11:46 AM, Jul 15, 2024
Updated: 2024-07-15 15:01:20-04
This monthly “Things To Do” special is sponsored by Visit Sonora.There are plenty of ‘cool’ things to do this summer! From free concerts, to shopping local, and indoor fun - ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez has your breakdown on the major events taking place throughout the Valley this July!
Chiney Ogwumike, Sue Bird, Shakira Austin

PHOENIX — The 2024 WNBA All-Star Game is taking place this weekend in Phoenix!

Here’s your breakdown of everything you need to know about the star-studded events taking place and the game itself!

WNBA Live presented by U.S. Bank: This two-day fan festival promises to have an ‘Exclusive’ merch drop, meet and greets with WNBA stars, hoop clinics, shoot-arounds, games, and other interactive activities.

Here’s a look at the ‘fan schedule' for the Phoenix Convention Center fest.

JULY 19

  • CarMax player appearance: Chiney Ogwumike
  • American Express- Fireside Chat: A WNBA Player to be present
  • Player Meet & Greet: WNBA Player to be announced.
  • CarMax player panel: participants to be announced.
  • Google Player Appearance: Brionna Jones
  • Kia Player Appearance: Aliyah Boston
  • Google Player Appearance: Aliyah Boston
  • ION Player Appearance: Brionna Jones
  • Jackson Family Wines player appearance: Shakira Austin
  • Wilson player appearance: Kahleah Copper
  • U.S. player appearance: Shakira Austin
  • Wilson Pickleball Game: players, celebrities, and influencers participating to be announced.
  • CarMax player appearance: A’ja Wilson
  • Basketball without borders skills challenge [taking place at WNBA Center Court]

JULY 20

  • Google Player Appearance: Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe
  • Microsoft Stem Clinic: [taking place at WNBA Center Court]
  • CarMax player appearance: Sue Bird
  • American Express- Fireside Chat: A WNBA Player to be present
  • Mielle Player Appearance: Shakira Austin
  • Round21 Performance: Tiona DeNiece
  • CarMax player panel: participants to be announced.
  • Google Player Appearance: Shakira Austin
  • Player Meet & Greet: WNBA Player to be announced.
  • ION Player Appearance: Shakira Austin

For times and updates for the activities, download the WNBA Events App.

KEY INFORMATION

  • Where: South building at the Phoenix Convention Center [33 S 3rd St. in Phoenix]
  • Fans are advised to enter via the South Lobby that located off of South 3rd Street.
  • Plan in advance: click here for parking reservations in Downtown Phoenix.
  • Dates: July 19 and 20
  • Registration is required for entry, you’ll need to use the WNBA Events App.
  • Getting around using the light rail and bus in Phoenix; click here for resources.

2024 AT&T WNBA ALL-STAR

  • Kia Skills, USA Basketball 3x3 Exhibition Game, and Starry 3PT competition.
    • Ticketed event for July 19 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Footprint Center.

Friday's events are sold out but tickets are available on resell websites for about $105.

WNBA ALL-STAR GAME

  • WNBA vs. USAB Women’s National Team
    • Ticketed event for July 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Footprint Center.
    • Doors open 90 minutes before tip-off.

The game itself is sold out, but tickets are available on resell websites for about $150.

More Things to Do stories:
Scottsdale Quarter.jpg

Things To Do

Nine tenants opening soon at Scottsdale Quarter, here’s what we know

Nicole Gutierrez
11:37 AM, Jul 12, 2024
July 12-14.png

Things To Do

This weekend: AJR, Hootie & The Blowfish, Maricopa County Home Show, and more

Zack Perry
3:45 PM, Jul 11, 2024
Virgin Galactic finishes spaceship manufacturing facility at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.

Things To Do

Virgin Galactic finishes Mesa spaceship facility as key part of space tourism

Nicole Gutierrez
12:05 PM, Jul 11, 2024

The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this July. Read more about it right here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo