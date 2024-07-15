Your WNBA All-Star weekend fan guide in Phoenix for July 19-20

PHOENIX — The 2024 WNBA All-Star Game is taking place this weekend in Phoenix!

Here’s your breakdown of everything you need to know about the star-studded events taking place and the game itself!

Don’t miss @WNBA Live – a free fan event taking place at the @PhoenixConCtr during All-Star Weekend! 🏀⭐



📅 July 19-20, 2024

⏰ 11AM-7PM

📍 South Building

🎟️ FREE



New to #PHX? Find helpful information about the events and getting around #DTPHX at https://t.co/CMkp7q5xP3. pic.twitter.com/uenrRchaFN — City of Phoenix, AZ (@CityofPhoenixAZ) July 11, 2024

WNBA Live presented by U.S. Bank: This two-day fan festival promises to have an ‘Exclusive’ merch drop, meet and greets with WNBA stars, hoop clinics, shoot-arounds, games, and other interactive activities.

Here’s a look at the ‘fan schedule' for the Phoenix Convention Center fest.

JULY 19



CarMax player appearance: Chiney Ogwumike

American Express- Fireside Chat: A WNBA Player to be present

Player Meet & Greet: WNBA Player to be announced.

CarMax player panel: participants to be announced.

Google Player Appearance: Brionna Jones

Kia Player Appearance: Aliyah Boston

Google Player Appearance: Aliyah Boston

ION Player Appearance: Brionna Jones

Jackson Family Wines player appearance: Shakira Austin

Wilson player appearance: Kahleah Copper

U.S. player appearance: Shakira Austin

Wilson Pickleball Game: players, celebrities, and influencers participating to be announced.

CarMax player appearance: A’ja Wilson

Basketball without borders skills challenge [taking place at WNBA Center Court]



JULY 20



Google Player Appearance: Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe

Microsoft Stem Clinic: [taking place at WNBA Center Court]

CarMax player appearance: Sue Bird

American Express- Fireside Chat: A WNBA Player to be present

Mielle Player Appearance: Shakira Austin

Round21 Performance: Tiona DeNiece

CarMax player panel: participants to be announced.

Google Player Appearance: Shakira Austin

Player Meet & Greet: WNBA Player to be announced.

ION Player Appearance: Shakira Austin

For times and updates for the activities, download the WNBA Events App.

KEY INFORMATION



Where: South building at the Phoenix Convention Center [33 S 3rd St. in Phoenix]

Fans are advised to enter via the South Lobby that located off of South 3 rd Street.

Street. Plan in advance: click here for parking reservations in Downtown Phoenix.

Dates: July 19 and 20

Registration is required for entry, you’ll need to use the WNBA Events App.

Getting around using the light rail and bus in Phoenix; click here for resources.

We are just days away from the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game in #PHX. Visit https://t.co/CMkp7q65EB for links to the event website, event parking, public transportation, and more. 🏀⭐️#WNBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/kMdz72Df4J — City of Phoenix, AZ (@CityofPhoenixAZ) July 14, 2024

2024 AT&T WNBA ALL-STAR



Kia Skills, USA Basketball 3x3 Exhibition Game, and Starry 3PT competition.

Ticketed event for July 19 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Footprint Center.



Friday's events are sold out but tickets are available on resell websites for about $105.

WNBA ALL-STAR GAME



WNBA vs. USAB Women’s National Team

Ticketed event for July 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Footprint Center. Doors open 90 minutes before tip-off.



The game itself is sold out, but tickets are available on resell websites for about $150.

The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this July. Read more about it right here.