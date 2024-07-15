Your WNBA All-Star weekend fan guide in Phoenix for July 19-20

PHOENIX — The 2024 WNBA All-Star Game is taking place this weekend in Phoenix!
Here’s your breakdown of everything you need to know about the star-studded events taking place and the game itself!
WNBA Live – a free fan event taking place at the Phoenix Convention Center during All-Star Weekend!
📅 July 19-20, 2024
⏰ 11AM-7PM
📍 South Building
🎟️ FREE
Find helpful information about the events and getting around Downtown Phoenix.
WNBA Live presented by U.S. Bank: This two-day fan festival promises to have an ‘Exclusive’ merch drop, meet and greets with WNBA stars, hoop clinics, shoot-arounds, games, and other interactive activities.
Here’s a look at the ‘fan schedule' for the Phoenix Convention Center fest.
JULY 19
- CarMax player appearance: Chiney Ogwumike
- American Express- Fireside Chat: A WNBA Player to be present
- Player Meet & Greet: WNBA Player to be announced.
- CarMax player panel: participants to be announced.
- Google Player Appearance: Brionna Jones
- Kia Player Appearance: Aliyah Boston
- Google Player Appearance: Aliyah Boston
- ION Player Appearance: Brionna Jones
- Jackson Family Wines player appearance: Shakira Austin
- Wilson player appearance: Kahleah Copper
- U.S. player appearance: Shakira Austin
- Wilson Pickleball Game: players, celebrities, and influencers participating to be announced.
- CarMax player appearance: A’ja Wilson
- Basketball without borders skills challenge [taking place at WNBA Center Court]
JULY 20
- Google Player Appearance: Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe
- Microsoft Stem Clinic: [taking place at WNBA Center Court]
- CarMax player appearance: Sue Bird
- American Express- Fireside Chat: A WNBA Player to be present
- Mielle Player Appearance: Shakira Austin
- Round21 Performance: Tiona DeNiece
- CarMax player panel: participants to be announced.
- Google Player Appearance: Shakira Austin
- Player Meet & Greet: WNBA Player to be announced.
- ION Player Appearance: Shakira Austin
For times and updates for the activities, download the WNBA Events App.
KEY INFORMATION
- Where: South building at the Phoenix Convention Center [33 S 3rd St. in Phoenix]
- Fans are advised to enter via the South Lobby that located off of South 3rd Street.
- Plan in advance: click here for parking reservations in Downtown Phoenix.
- Dates: July 19 and 20
- Registration is required for entry, you’ll need to use the WNBA Events App.
- Getting around using the light rail and bus in Phoenix; click here for resources.
We are just days away from the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game in Phoenix. Visit the event website for links to event parking, public transportation, and more.
2024 AT&T WNBA ALL-STAR
- Kia Skills, USA Basketball 3x3 Exhibition Game, and Starry 3PT competition.
- Ticketed event for July 19 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Footprint Center.
Friday's events are sold out but tickets are available on resell websites for about $105.
WNBA ALL-STAR GAME
- WNBA vs. USAB Women’s National Team
- Ticketed event for July 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Footprint Center.
- Doors open 90 minutes before tip-off.
The game itself is sold out, but tickets are available on resell websites for about $150.
