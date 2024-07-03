Celebrating new U.S. citizens in Arizona

PHOENIX — In communities across Arizona, each week hundreds of people take a sacred oath and pledge allegiance to the flag in the process of becoming American citizens.

In honor of America's birthday this week, ABC15 attended a recent naturalization ceremony to learn what this moment means for dozens of new U.S. citizens.

With flags in their hand, joy in their eyes, and hope in their hearts, they come from dozens of different countries, are different ages, and have different backgrounds - but all with the same dream: the American dream.

Seventy-five new U.S. citizens coming from 34 different countries were sworn in on this day at the Sandra Day O'Connor Federal Courthouse in downtown Phoenix. They came from all corners of the globe - India, Eastern Europe, and Central America.

"For me, it was a dream to become a citizen," explains Edwin Saldana, who immigrated from El Salvador as a teenager. "Even yesterday, I couldn't believe this day was here. I was telling my wife, 'I can't believe it's finally happening!'"

"It's a lot happening at once," explains Sergio Loyo. "I don't have any words."

For Loyo, it's been a life-changing few days for more reasons than one; in addition to becoming a new U.S. citizen, he also became a new dad.

"It feels good. It's like I have everything."

It's a moment that was tough to imagine eight years ago when he immigrated from Guatemala. Thankfully, he's had the support of his wife, Marissa, and his family who have welcomed this newly minted U.S. citizen with open arms.

"It feels good," explains Marissa. "It's more like a relief!"

Loyo acknowledges the emotions of the moment and says he looks forward to continuing to work hard to support his young, growing family, including Baby Zoey.

"It's a dream come true."

There are two naturalization ceremonies happening this week in honor of the Fourth of July.

There is one at 9 a.m. at South Mountain Community College and another at 5 p.m. at the Mesa Convention Center. They are open to the public.