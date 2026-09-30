Cartwright Elementary School District seeks to recoup funds after attorney general voids leader agreements

PHOENIX — The Cartwright Elementary School District is trying to recoup tens of thousands of dollars from two of its former leaders after the Arizona Attorney General's Office found the district violated open meeting laws in 2024.

The attorney general's office determined that board agenda items related to two former leaders' resignation agreement — as well as a new contract agreement for another — are null and void due to the violation. Officials said the language in those agenda items was too vague for the public to know exactly what the board intended to do.

The board voted 3-1 to attempt to recoup at least $20,000 for one person, as those agreements are no longer valid.

It's unclear how much would be for the other person.

The district is currently on its fourth leader in the last two years.