Can AI save your dying plants? A desert horticulture expert weighs in

Keeping a garden alive in extreme heat is no easy task. Now, more desert dwellers are turning to artificial intelligence for help.

Tracy Rhodes, the trail horticulture manager at the Desert Botanical Garden, is responsible for keeping more than 50,000 plants thriving across 140 acres.

"Well, it does take a lot of work," Rhodes said.

Rhodes said there is no temperature threshold where all plants fail — at least not one the garden has reached yet.

"I don't think we've reached it yet. We've managed to keep this garden alive for this long amidst, at times it's been 120 up to, and we still manage to keep things going, but there's definitely temperatures that things really start to struggle," Rhodes said.

For backyard gardeners looking for quick help, turning to AI has become increasingly popular. Rhodes said AI can be a useful tool, but users should be specific about their local climate and the type of plant they are working with.

"It's definitely become a tool that a lot of people have come to turn to," Rhodes said.

Rhodes also cautioned that AI has its limitations.

"It really isn't discriminating as far as where it gets its information. It just kind of cruises all through the internet, sort of just picking up keywords and putting them together without really necessarily verifying things," Rhodes said.

At the Desert Botanical Garden, staff works to mimic nature in their care routines. Rhodes warned against overwatering, a common summer culprit.

"What they really want is deep watering whenever we do water," Rhodes said.

For gardeners who struggle through the summer, Rhodes said there is always another opportunity. The Desert Botanical Garden holds its annual plant sale in October.