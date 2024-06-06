Call for volunteers to help homebound seniors this summer

PHOENIX — As the summer season sets in, there is a desperate need for volunteers at the Arizona nonprofit organization Duet. Known for promoting the health and well-being of senior citizens in the Valley, Duet really needs help assisting homebound seniors. That's because many of the agency's regular volunteers leave town this time of year.

Justin McBride is Duet's Director of Services and Strategy.

"There's an evergrowing need to serve homebound adults in Arizona," McBride told me after reaching out to ABC15 to help get the word out.

"The summer can be an extra hard time to recruit volunteers," he added.

McBride and his team are standing for what's right by issuing an urgent all-call for new volunteers. He says this group is crucial to the organization's mission.

"Volunteers connect with our 'homebound neighbors' as we call them. People who aren't able to leave their home for whatever reason. Maybe they're getting a little bit more seasoned in life. They may have physical limitations," McBride explained.

Duet helps these seniors live independently by pairing volunteers with those who need help with things like paperwork, grocery shopping, doctor visits, or simply a stroll in the park. McBride tells me the connections made often go beyond basic errands.

"It's about having somebody you can count on, someone that you can trust. Some of our volunteers, they don't just help with rides. They actually go above and beyond, and they do friendly visiting. There's people who are looking for help with handy person work around the house. Changing some light bulbs, some air filters, maybe opening mail and reading it because some people are visually impaired. So, there's so many different ways to support others and connect with them at the same time," he added.

Whether you're a retiree with a few hours to spare or a college student home for the summer, this volunteer opportunity can make a significant difference in our community because the need is so great.

"Right now, we have 125 neighbors who are on our waitlist," said McBride.

To volunteer helping a homebound neighbor, a Level 1 Fingerprint Clearance Card is required. If you already have one, you can provide a copy to Duet for their records. Those under the age of 18 with a Level 1 Fingerprint Clearance may volunteer with adult supervision. The next training session for volunteers is June 11.

For more information on volunteering with Duet visit their website.