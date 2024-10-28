Authorities investigating fire that sparked at GCU residential building Sunday

PHOENIX — Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at a Grand Canyon University residential building Sunday morning.

At around 9:30 a.m., Phoenix Fire crews were called to GCU for a fire alarm going off on the third floor of a mid-rise building.

When firefighters arrived they did not see any smoke or flames. When they got to the third floor they found smoke in a hallway, officials said.

Firefighters used hoselines to attack the fire and search for anyone who was inside the rooms. The fire was located and put out in a common living area.

Officials say the sprinkler system was activated and contained the fire to one area until firefighters arrived to fully extinguish it.

There were no reported injuries.

Officials with GCU say the fire was contained mostly to a piece of furniture in the study lounge area, but water and smoke damaged six units, which consist of four singe-occupancy bedrooms, two bathrooms and a shared living space and kitchen.

Twenty-four students living in those units were temporarily relocated to other rooms on the campus.

GCU says the Phoenix Fire and Phoenix Police departments are working to determine the cause of the fire, including the possibility of arson.