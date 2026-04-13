Arizona officials remind public about gambling self-exclusion program

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Gaming recently launched a series of new public service announcements aimed at raising awareness about a self-exclusion program to help people limit gambling.

Arizonans can request to be banned from the state’s gambling establishments, event wagering, and fantasy sports apps for 1, 5, or 10 years.

Since the "Take Back the Game" program was launched in the early 2000s, nearly 12,000 people have used the self-exclusion program, according to the Arizona Department of Gaming. Right now, there are 2,500 people taking part in the program, and officials say that number is growing.

“Participants report reduced triggers and temptation for gambling – allowing them to focus on their well-being while spending more time on hobbies and with their family, as represented in Take Back the Game,” officials say.

Arizona residents and visitors can make an appointment for the self-exclusion program ahead of time by reaching out to: selfexclusion@azgaming.gov or 602-771-4263. Alternatively, Arizonans can access the program forms online and email the required documents to selfexclusion@azgaming.gov, or by mail to: Arizona Department of Gaming, 100 N. 15th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ, 85007.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, you can get help now by calling the confidential helpline at 1-800-NEXT-STEP (1-800-639-8783), texting NEXTSTEP to 53342, or using the chat feature at problemgambling.az.gov. The helpline connects callers with statewide providers specializing in low and no-cost treatment for problem gambling and financial counseling. Help is available 24/7 for individuals, family members, friends, and co-workers.