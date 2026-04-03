Arizona diesel prices surge past $6 a gallon as Iran conflict drives rapid increases across the West

PHOENIX — Gas and diesel prices are surging in Arizona, with diesel drivers facing some of the fastest-rising costs in the country following the start of the Iran conflict.

Six months ago, gas and diesel in Arizona were running neck-and-neck, both hovering around $3.50. Since the Iran conflict began, the state's average gas price spiked to about $4.70.

Diesel tells an even more dramatic story, now at over $6 a gallon.

Diesel is up everywhere, but the increases are concentrated in the West. California leads the nation at $7.54. Arizona ranks sixth, behind Hawaii, Washington, Nevada, and Oregon. Most states are in the $5 range, while the cheapest diesel in the country right now is in Oklahoma and Kansas.

While Arizona ranks sixth in overall price, the state ranks second in how fast prices have risen. California had the biggest one-month jump at $2.48, and Arizona is right behind, up $2.41.

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What makes this spike different from past conflicts is how fast it hit. Four weeks into the Iran conflict, regular gas across the U.S. was up an average of 95 cents. By comparison, the Russia-Ukraine conflict took four weeks just to start moving prices, and another two weeks to gain 87 cents. Other major conflicts had almost no impact at all.

There is some relief this week, with prices up just 3 cents, marking the smallest increase in weeks.

For Valley drivers looking for slightly better diesel prices, the Valley average is $6.04, according to AAA. Glendale and Phoenix are running a touch below that, while Scottsdale is 6 cents higher. The East Valley is slightly cheaper than average.

Tucson offers the best relief at 10 cents below the state average. Drivers in Lake Havasu or Kingman are paying 15 cents more than anywhere else in the state.

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