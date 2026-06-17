Arizona couple survives car crash; 91-year-old woman recovering after 'internal decapitation'

AVONDALE, AZ — A couple in their 90s is recovering at a West Valley assisted living facility after surviving a serious car crash last month, including a rare and often deadly injury known as internal decapitation.

Gary and Martha Ramer have been together for more than 70 years. Last month, the couple traveled to Casa Grande for a family visit when Gary's foot slipped off the brake and hit the gas, sending their Subaru into a ditch and totaling the car.

The whiplash from the crash injured vertebrae for both of them. Martha's injuries were severe enough that she was airlifted to the hospital.

"Yes, decapitation," Martha said, explaining her injuries.

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Dr. Bruno Subbarao, with ClearSky Rehab hospital in Avondale, explained the diagnosis.

"Internal decapitation is when the ligaments that support the skull are torn completely; the muscles stay intact, but statistically, probably 70% of people who have that — it's immediately fatal," Subbarao said.

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At 91 years old, Martha's survival odds were especially slim. One of her first medical providers suggested hospice care. But a second opinion showed other doctors she could still move much of her body, and the couple chose to pursue rehabilitation.

"At the close of that prayer, the doctor who was waiting there for the verdict, said, 'is that a yes?' and of course it was," Martha said.

The Ramers spent just 15 days in rehab. They credit their speedy recovery to their faith, their determination, and their medical team. Before leaving the facility, they sang an original song they wrote before they were married.

"Thank you for making us husband and wife," they sang.

The couple is now recovering at a West Valley assisted living facility. Their goal is to return to their home in Ajo.

"We're already ahead, we have hope!" Gary said.

The Ramers say their faith and devotion to each other also played a role in their recovery.

"We trust in God, and we love each other," Gary said.

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