Americans split on Trump immigration enforcement, polling shows

PHOENIX — New polling reveals Americans have nuanced views on the Trump administration's immigration policies.

While voters support border security measures, they oppose aggressive interior enforcement tactics.

A recent Pew poll shows majorities back increased law enforcement at the U.S.-Mexico border and social media reviews for visa applicants. But support drops for detention centers, visa application pauses, and the $1 million "Trump Gold Card" expedited residency program.

Opposition is strongest for interior enforcement tactics. Over half oppose ICE arresting U.S. citizens who aid immigrants, increased ICE presence in immigrant neighborhoods, and officers hiding their faces. Nearly three-quarters say appearance or language shouldn't determine immigration status checks.

Americans do support transparency measures like allowing recordings of ICE arrests and sharing information about ICE operations. A slim majority (51%-47%) approve of reporting suspected undocumented immigrants.

The data suggests border security remains politically popular, but the public is less supportive of how the administration handles broader immigration enforcement.

