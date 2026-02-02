Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A Tempe initiative aimed at helping boys of color with literacy is expanding

TEMPE, AZ — A program that helps young boys of color is growing in the City of Tempe.

The city has earned a special designation and certification in Arizona through My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, which offers special support to young men. A city spokesperson said Tempe is the only community in Arizona with the certification right now.

While the program has been around for years, with the renewed designation, the city wants to double the number of volunteers, hoping to expand opportunities that give more young boys of color access to even more resources.

You can find more information on how to volunteer here.

