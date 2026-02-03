16-year-old boy in critical condition after being shot in Avondale on Monday

AVONDALE, AZ — A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot Monday afternoon in Avondale.

Police say they received reports of a shooting near Avondale Boulevard and McDowell Road around 3:30 p.m.

Officers learned the victim was shot by a suspect who then left the scene in a vehicle before police arrived.

The teen was taken to a hospital, where he is listed in critical condition. His name has not been released.

During the incident, a nearby elementary school, Canyon Breeze, went into lockdown as a precaution. The lockdown was lifted once it was learned the shooter was no longer in the area.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Avondale Police Department.