Let ABC15 Know team warns 'ghost' tax preparers target taxpayers, promising big refunds

PHOENIX — Tax season brings out scammers who pose as legitimate tax preparers, then disappear when problems arise, leaving victims liable for fraudulent returns.

What is a ghost tax preparer? Someone who isn't certified but still prepares your tax returns.

Here's their playbook: They set up shop quickly, promise fast and big refunds, charge fees, then prepare your return. But when it's time to submit to the IRS—they'll have you sign it, making it look like you did it yourself.

The problem? If something goes wrong with your return, that preparer vanishes—and you become liable for any errors or fraudulent filings they made.

How to protect yourself:

  • Verify credentials: Make sure they have a valid PTIN—that's a Preparer Tax Identification Number. It's required by law.
  • Red flags: Watch out for promises of unusually large refunds. Remember: Your refund is based on your tax situation—not their magic.
  • Check their signature: Before you submit, make sure your preparer properly signed the return. Never sign your return if someone else prepared it.
  • Protect your refund: Only allow funds into your personal account. Ghost preparers sometimes route money through their own accounts first. They'll use this tactic, claiming you'll get your money faster.

Do your homework—check the Better Business Bureau for complaints. Ask questions. You can also verify credentials on the IRS website.

And if something seems off—report it to the IRS.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

