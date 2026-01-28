Data privacy: protecting your personal information online

In this digital age, it's hard to control how much of your information is collected, but you do still have a right to privacy, and there are some simple steps you can take to better secure your personal information and data.

For every app or online account that you have, check the privacy and security settings and adjust them to your comfort level.

Here are some other tips from Cybersecurity expert Ken Colburn from Data Doctors.

Start with your passwords

You should have strong, unique, and most importantly, different passwords for all your accounts.

"The bad guys have what's called credential stuffing bots. They have these automated systems that, when an email address and a password have been discovered, they automatically try it on 10,000 websites to see if you're using the same password in more than one place," Colburn explained.

Turn on multi-factor authentication

Turn on multi-factor authentication whenever you can, whether it's an app or website. This can be facial recognition, fingerprint scanning, or even a PIN. This extra layer keeps your data safe even if your password is compromised.

"Somebody steals your password. It's no use to the hacker without your fingerprint, your face, and your device," Colburn added.

Keep your software up to date

Turn on automatic updates for your devices, software systems, and even the browsers you use. Make sure you install these updates as soon as possible because they could include important security upgrades.

Learn to identify phishing messages

Learn how to identify phishing messages, whether it's an email, text message, or even a direct message on a social media account.

Double-check the email addresses and hyperlinks. Misspellings and poor grammar can be another giveaway that the message is not legitimate.

To learn more about the National Cybersecurity Alliance and Data Privacy Week, visit staysafeonline.org.

