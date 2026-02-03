Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WATCH: Valley runner stacking up medals and race bibs after brain surgery

Jamie O’Driscoll is redefining what 'peak' looks like at any age
Chandler’s Jamie O’Driscoll didn’t pin on her first race bib until nearly 60, after brain surgery that once left doctors unsure she’d even walk normally again. Three years later, she’s not just running, she’s winning... a lot.
CHANDLER, AZ — At an age when many people are slowing down, Chandler’s Jamie O’Driscoll is only getting started. She didn’t pin on her first race bib until nearly 60, after brain surgery that once left doctors unsure she’d even walk normally again.

Three years later, she’s not just running, she’s winning.

A lot.

From dominating her age group to outrunning athletes decades younger, Jamie has become one of the Valley’s most electrifying late-blooming athletes.

ABC15's Cameron Polom met the Slow AF Run Club star who turned recovery into setting records, stacking 27 first-place medals in a single year. Watch the inspiring story in the video player above.

