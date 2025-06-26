American Airlines to add three new nonstop flights from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

PHOENIX — American Airlines is adding three new stops from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport late this year.

The airline says they are adding nonstop service from Phoenix to Fort Myers, Florida; Santa Maria, California, and Sun Valley, Idaho.



Daily seasonal services to Fort Myers will run from Nov. 20 - Dec. 3 and Dec. 18 - Jan. 6.



Santa Maria flights will run twice-daily year-round and service begins Oct. 15.



Sun Valley daily seasonal service will run Dec. 18 - Apr. 6.

Sun Valley and Santa Maria are two brand-new destinations for Phoenix travelers.

“Adding three new destinations to the most robust network of any U.S. carrier from Phoenix continues to solidify our position as the Valley’s largest airline with the most nonstop service to the places our customers want to visit,” said American’s Vice President of PHX Operations Sophia Philis-Ortiz.

Tickets will be available for the new routes starting on Monday, June 30.