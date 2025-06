PHOENIX — Flights across the southwest were grounded for a time Thursday due to a fire alarm at the Air Route Traffic Control Center in Albuquerque.

The Federal Aviation Administration says no fire was detected, but they grounded departures to Phoenix Sky Harbor for a time.

After the situation was assessed, the ground stop for flights to Phoenix was lifted, but delays could be possible the rest of the day.

