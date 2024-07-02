Let ABC15 Know’s Christel Bell hit with a FEMA phishing scam, shares her story

No one is safe from scammers, not even the Let ABC15 Know Team. Christel Bell, Lead Reporter for Let ABC15 Know, shared what happened when she received an odd text message claiming to be from FEMA.

It doesn’t matter how they do it, it can be an email, a phone call, or even a text message. It certainly doesn’t matter who you are, scammers will go to any length to get ahold of someone’s else money and/or information.

Back in May, I received a strange text message claiming to be from FEMA. It was during the time severe storms wreaked havoc on the Houston, Texas area, my hometown.

I reached out to the agency for more information.

The message sent to my phone gave me a FEMA ID and stated someone used my telephone number to subscribe to receive FEMA Disaster Assistance text messages.

The next message I received said, ‘welcome’ and instructed me to log in to a disaster assistance website with a link to click for more information.

A few days later, I received another text, but this stated my FEMA case had been updated and it prompted me to log in to the same website to check the status of my application.

Let’s be clear, I never applied for any disaster assistance. I never clicked on any link in the text message nor did I reply to any messages.

However, I was concerned someone did apply for government disaster assistance using my information.

I used my computer to search disasterassistance.gov, the website sent in text messages, and discovered that it was a legitimate website, but there was still a possibility of danger if I had clicked the link in the text message, taking me somewhere else.

I then called the number on FEMA’s website to report the possible scam. According to the FEMA phone representative, the ID number given in the text was not an actual FEMA ID number issued to disaster survivors.

Brandi Richard Thompson, FEMA Spokesperson said, “You absolutely did the right thing in not replying, not giving your personal information and doing some research before moving forward.”

Richard Thompson said that by calling FEMA directly, FEMA agents were able to let me know they didn’t have an account in my name.

As we brace for increased wildfire risks and the Arizona monsoon, it’s important to take a moment to think before you react.

“Just taking a beat and thinking through 'why am I getting this text message?' 'Is this something I should click on off the bat or is this something I should investigate before I cause my phone to have a virus or give information that I shouldn’t be providing,'” explained Richard Thompson.

Richard Thompson said if a disaster should strike our area, FEMA will make efforts to inform those affected that help is available for those impacted but never reaches out cold.

“There should never be a time when we are just reaching out to you cold and you haven’t reached out to us,” she said. “So, on our website, we have a [beware of scams] page and when you go there it will tell you [how you] can reach out to us directly at our FEMA helpline to ensure that you have or have not applied for assistance.”

When applying for disaster assistance, survivors can go here or check FEMA's website for more information.

To find out more about how to report scams and fraud visit fema.gov/beware of scams or call FEMA’s help line: 1(800) 621-3362