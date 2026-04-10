Let ABC15 Know: FCC acts to protect consumers from bank impersonation scams

The Federal Communications Commission is cracking down on telecommunications companies that are allowing foreign companies to transmit scam robocalls to U.S. consumers.

The FCC proposed penalizing the company Voxbeam with a $4.5 million fine and found the company apparently liable for accepting a provider that was not permitted to transmit onto U.S. networks. The agency said the company transmitted tens of thousands of calls from a foreign provider, Axfone onto U.S. networks between March 31, 2025 and April 3, 2025.

According to the FCC news release, many of the calls through Voxbeam were trying to spoof fraud prevention and customer service phone numbers from common banks like Chase and Bank of America.

Chairman Brendan Carr issued the following statement: “Companies like Voxbeam must ensure they are not accepting traffic from sketchy operators. These gateway providers are the on-ramps to American phone networks and with that business model comes significant responsibility. As we saw in this case, failure to follow the FCC’s robocall mitigation rules can result in tens of thousands of scam calls reaching U.S. customers. The FCC is committed to protecting consumers from robocall scams like these.”

The Let ABC15 Know team obtained an audio recording of one of the scam calls that pretended to be from the financial company Coinbase.

"Hello this is Coinbase’s automated security system. We are reaching out to you as part of our standard security protocols. A password change request for your Coinbase account has been initiated due to a phone call customer support received. If this was not you, please press 1," the automated message said.

The FCC said this investigation was prompted by a complaint filed by a financial institution after their customers said they were receiving these fraudulent robocalls that appeared to come from the institution’s fraud reporting number.

You can file a complaint with the FCC on the agency website here.

What to do if you receive a call looks like it’s coming from your bank

If you ever get a call that seems like it is coming from your bank or another financial institution and you are not sure if it is really them, do not hesitate to hang up the phone. You are not being rude, you are protecting yourself.

Go to the back of your credit or debit card and call that number instead to figure out what is going on. The same rule applies if you get voicemail claiming to be from your bank. Do not call the phone number that left you a message.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.