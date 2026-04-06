Laveen woman receives $4,000 refund for undelivered window shutters after contacting Let ABC15 Know

LAVEEN, AZ — A Laveen senior who paid more than $4,000 for window shutters finally received a full refund after the Let ABC15 Know team intervened.

Christine says she paid the deposit in August to a business recommended by a family member.

"He said, 'Okay, the shutters should be there no later than, say, this first week in October.' So, we thought perfect. So, we paid our deposit, and he ordered our shutters," Christine explained.

The shutters never arrived, and Christine says the business provided excuses instead of a refund.

"'The paint gun is just down, but your order's in, it's been paid for. I can't get your money back,' And I thought that just doesn't sound right to me, you know? And so, as time kept going, time kept going, I just gave up," Christine said.

"We wanted them. We were promised them, and he never delivered. And it was awful," Christine added.

Christine says she was ready to give up when she decided it was time to get some help.

"What can I do? What can I do? What can I do? And I just had saw Christel Bell on a commercial, and so I went on the site, and I found it, and I just, you know, typed away," Christine said.

Hours after emailing Let ABC15 Know, help was already on the way!

"I got a phone call, and it was Lisa!" Christine said.

Our Better Business Bureau volunteer Lisa was on the case.

"I felt really good. I felt like somebody's finally listening to me, and I thought, 'This is too good to be true. It's too good to be true.' But but it worked... and she was able to get through to him," Christine said.

Lisa contacted the business, and the issue was quickly resolved.

"She reached out to him on that Monday, I would say that Wednesday, we had the check in our hand. I was so happy!" Christine recalled.

"Thank you! Thank you! Thank you, Lisa!" Christine said.

Since receiving her refund, Christine says she was able to order new shutters from a reputable business and expects them to be installed before the weather gets hotter.

"I will tell everybody if they are in a dispute with someone over anything, anything, contact ABC 15!" Christine said.

If you have a consumer problem that the Let ABC15 Know Better Business Bureau volunteers could help with, email consumer@abc15.com.