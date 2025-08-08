Protecting kids in extreme heat: Phoenix Children's ER physician gives signs and symptoms to watch for

Nearly 3,000 people in Arizona have been hospitalized with signs of heat-related illness so far this year, according to data from the Arizona Department of Health Services. At least 145 of those cases involved children 17 and younger.

With summer temperatures soaring, ABC15 asked Jaron Smith, a physician at Phoenix Children’s, how to best make sure your kids are staying safe. While outdoor activity is sometimes unavoidable, Smith recommends limiting that activity to the early morning hours or late evenings.

He also said there are some important signs and symptoms to look out for.

"Sweating in of itself is not super concerning," he said. "But when you’re sweating with those symptoms of headache, if they're dizzy, if they're vomiting, that's definitely something to be concerned about. However, if they have been sweating, then they stop (sweating), that is extremely concerning and needs to be seen immediately," Smith said.

Smith warns that those symptoms could cause permanent damage to the body or even be deadly, which is why prevention is crucial.

“Hydrating them before they start whatever activity they’re doing,” Smith said. “So ensuring they’re well hydrated before, during, and after.”

He says for children who are unable to express themselves, watch out for their mood. He says if a child is happy or playful, they are likely fine. But if they are irritable or crankier than usual, there might be a deeper problem.

