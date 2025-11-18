WATCH: Hushabye Nursery celebrates five years

PHOENIX — It’s a special anniversary for a special place. One Valley nursery has helped more than 1,100 babies born exposed to substances over the past five years.

Hushabye Nursery started in 2020 with the mission of providing a calm, safe place for babies to come off of any opioid or other substance they may have been exposed to.

The nursery has expanded to include parental and recovery support for moms and dads as well.

Watch the video above to hear more about what the organization has been able to do over the past five years.