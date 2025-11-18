WATCH: Scottsdale resale store supporting veterans to close at the end of the year

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — After six years of giving “furniture a second life and people a second chance,” Got Legs Furniture & Décor, a Scottsdale resale store supporting Arizona veterans transitioning out of homelessness, will close its doors at the end of the year.

Operated by Bridging AZ Furniture Bank, the shop became a community favorite for its mission-driven model of turning donated furniture into funding for hundreds of new beds and essentials for veterans starting over.

Beyond helping people rebuild, Got Legs kept thousands of pounds of usable goods out of landfills, blending compassion with sustainability.

Founder Jim Piscopo calls the closure emotional, but says the mission continues with Bridging AZ still furnishing homes and providing hope across the Valley.

The final sales run through December, marking the end of a local legacy built on heart, purpose, and community spirit.

In the video player above, watch the full story from ABC15's Cameron Polom and see the positive impact they have had for thousands of veterans over the years.