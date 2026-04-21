New report outlines impact of Alzheimer's across Arizona

PHOENIX — Alzheimer's Disease and other forms of dementia continue to have a tremendous impact across Arizona, according to a new report.

The Desert Southwest chapter of the Alzheimer's Association released its annual Facts and Figures report at midnight Tuesday, revealing what Arizona needs to do in order to keep up with the growing number of individuals and families dealing with Alzheimer's.

According to the report and the most recent data available, 151,500 Arizonans 65 and older have Alzheimer's, which amounts to 11% of people in our state in that age bracket.

Also, the Alzheimer's Association says there are currently only 115 geriatricians across the state, who are doctors that are trained and educated in the complex health concerns that seniors face. AA says the state will need 190% more by 2050 if demand continues at this pace.

And it's not just doctors - the need for personal care and home health aides is also surging. For example, the report says Arizona currently has 68,550 aides but will need 40.2% more by the year 2032 to keep up with demand.

The Alzheimer's Association told ABC15 the report shows how Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia impact everything from the healthcare industry to the economy, and so many other facets of our lives. The group also says that many people are concerned about maintaining brain health, but that there is a disconnect between the level of concern and the level of action that's taken to do something about it.

There are also ways people can take action right now for themselves to try to prevent the onset of dementia.

For more information about the report and for more resources from the Alzheimer's Association, click here.

The Alzheimer's Association will be hosting a news conference at the Capitol on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Count on ABC15 to follow up.