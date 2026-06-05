Red Cross says there is an urgent need for blood donors right now

PHOENIX — Our ABC15 viewers always hear the call and answer big time - and this week was no exception!

The American Red Cross hosted a blood donation drive on Thursday at the Phoenix Children's Museum. After our announcement about the event aired on ABC15 Mornings, 13 people signed up to donate!

In an email, the Red Cross told us: "That's HUGE!!! Each unit can help save several patients."

The Red Cross also mentioned there is a great need in the summer months, especially because donations tend to go down.

If you missed Thursday's event but would still like to take action and help, the Red Cross has an easy-to-use tool where you can enter your ZIP code, and nearby blood donation events pop up with dates, so you can sign up and pick one that fits your schedule.

To access that tool, click here.