Two former Deer Valley students return to teach at the same school they attended

PHOENIX — On Monday, dozens of Valley districts went back to school for the 2026-2027 school year, but for two new Deer Valley educators, this year is especially exciting.

Sixth-grade teacher Jadyn Fisher and eighth-grade teacher Bailey Cyga just started their career at Sonoran Foothills School in north Phoenix. It’s a full-circle moment for them to work at that school, as the two also attended the campus about 10 years ago when it first opened.

Fisher told ABC15 her classroom she’s teaching in now is where her old seventh-grade classroom was located. For Cyga, her teachers in high school and middle school inspired her to become an educator.

In the video player above, hear from both Fisher and Cyga about what it’s like to be educating students in the same school they grew up in.