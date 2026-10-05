Some Arizona State University students still waiting for financial aid

TEMPE, AZ — Some Arizona State University students are still waiting for their funds for the fall semester. With some students starting new classes in October, some haven’t been able to even pay their tuition for the first session of the school year.

Already, the university delayed the tuition deadline once to late September, but it has since been delayed again to October 25.

ASU student Alison Gadberry told ABC15 she’s about to finish her Session A classes and she still hasn’t been able to pay for those.

“For Session A, I never bought my textbooks. My computer died on me. I was planning on buying a laptop to go from there, and I can’t because I don't have my funds,” Gadberry said.

Gadberry said she’s been reaching out to the financial aid office for weeks, and gets a different answer every time.

While students were warned that financial aid could be delayed, Gadberry said she didn’t realize it’d be this bad.

“It’s been a nightmare. It’s been much worse than they said it was going to be,” she said.

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ASU previously told ABC15 the delays were due to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act as the federal government made changes to student borrowing guidelines. Systems needed to be updated, according to a national financial aid expert.

ABC15 reached out to ASU again, requesting information on why there continues to be a delay and asked how many students are still waiting for their funds to be processed.

A spokesperson sent a statement:

"ASU is making great progress in overcoming the financial aid challenges related to the implementation of new regulations created by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. However, financial aid is very individualized and there are some students who may still be impacted, and so ASU is being flexible on their tuition deadlines. Anyone who needs assistance is encouraged to call 855-278-5080."