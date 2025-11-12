Six Arizona schools receive National Blue Ribbon recognition as federal program ends

Six Arizona schools received the coveted National Blue Ribbon School recognition this year and it may be the final year the federal government recognizes schools with this honor.

It’s an honor that schools are very proud to receive.

The national achievement is given to both private and public schools that are ranked in the top 15% in their state, according to the US Department of Education.

The recognition is given to schools whose students achieve at very high levels and schools that make significant progress in closing achievement gaps among different groups of students.

The six Arizona schools to receive this honor in 2025 are:

Academy of Math and Science in Peoria

Chinle Elementary School

Tucson’s Empire High School,

Maricopa Institute of Technology,

St. John Bosco Catholic School

Tempe Elementary’s Ward Traditional Academy

“It demonstrates that it doesn't matter that we're from a reservation or native, our kids can and will excel. It speaks to what our kids are capable of doing,” said Quincy Natay, the superintendent of the Chinle Unified School District.

“We’re just lucky to be recognized. Our teachers and students have worked so hard. [I’m] incredible proud,” said Jamie Bescak, the principal of St. John Bosco Catholic School.

The six schools were honored in a ceremony by the Arizona Department of Education on Wednesday. Superintendent Tom Horne said he will continue the Blue Ribbon Schools recognition, using the same criteria, since the US Department of Education told states it would discontinue it.

In a letter to state school leaders in late August, the federal agency said it was ending its role in the program in the spirit of returning education to the states, which was one of President Donald Trump’s goals.

In the letter, the US Department of Education encouraged states to continue the program on their own if they chose. The website of previous winners has been taken down.

"I think celebrating success is very important part of education. It serves as an example for others to emulate and it rewards people for good work. I'm disappointed the federal government stopped doing it but we're filling in,” Horne said.

While some school leaders are disappointed in the program ending at the federal level, they’re happy it’ll continue with the state, wanting to ensure their school, staff and students have the opportunity to be recognized.

“They’re really, really proud of themselves and they should be. Because it is because of them and all of their hard work," Bescak said of her students. "I told them just because we’ve got this doesn’t mean we stop. Now, we just get stronger and stronger.”

"I cannot speak to how proud I am of my students and my staff and what the recognition means for our community, to be a Blue Ribbon recipient,” Natay added. “It speaks to the volume of work for our team and the governing board as well."