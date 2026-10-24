Schools continue to wait for facility funding from state as it experiences backlog

MESA — Leaky ceilings and failing AC units are among the building problems some Arizona school districts have been waiting years to fix, as a backlog of state repair grants leaves hundreds of projects unfunded.

Carson Junior High in Mesa has dealt with leaks for years, but the situation took a turn for the worse in September 2025.

"It deteriorated that roof over time, and it got to a point where it was leaking extremely bad," said Tyler Moore, chief business officer for Mesa Public Schools.

The district's application to get the roof fixed was fast-tracked after they had previously requested the repair and it became an emergency.

Moore said Mesa Public Schools has more than $1 billion in repairs and replacements needed across its facilities.

"This boiler is over 40 years old. We have an application in to replace the boiler because it's exceeded its useful life," Moore said.

The agency responsible for issuing these grants is the Arizona Department of Administration's School Facilities Division, overseen by the School Facilities Oversight Board.

Board Chairman Scott Thompson acknowledged the situation is not where anyone wants it to be.

"I don't think anybody that's involved, whether it's staff or the board, likes where we're at, but we're just trying to do the best with the dollars we have," Thompson said.

State data shows that as of August, more than 700 grants are awaiting funding, with a total cost of nearly $300 million. The oldest project in the backlog has been waiting since September 2023.

The state legislature has allotted $200 million per year for this grant program over the last few years, but Thompson said that amount is falling short.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

"The $200 million isn't adequate enough and I'm getting concerned. It's hard for the public to understand how critical some of this is becoming. I hope that doesn't lead to something really bad," Thompson said.

A lawsuit filed in 2017 regarding some of these issues is still ongoing. Districts and education agencies sued the state, alleging it has unconstitutionally underfunded their facilities. A judge ruled in favor of the districts earlier this year, but the case remains tied up in the courts as lawmakers appeal the decision.

In the meantime, some districts have turned to voters, asking for bond approval to fund their projects. Mesa Public Schools pursued that route but had a bond measure fail several years ago. The board voted to try again this year.

"The projects don't go away. There's still a need for those projects," Moore said.