Nation’s largest districts ban AI in schools, could it happen in Arizona?

PHOENIX — Two of the nation’s largest school districts announced some sort of ban on generative artificial intelligence use in schools this week.

New York City’s Department of Education announced it would ban the use of AI for students in elementary and middle schools earlier this week. In the Los Angeles Unified School District, the board decided to ban AI for students in all grade levels on school-issued devices.

Arizona mom Andrea believes AI shouldn’t be in schools.

"AI will take away from the kid's natural opportunity to be able to think for themselves and come up with their own language to express their ideas,” she told ABC15.

Arizona’s school system operates under local control, meaning districts can largely choose their own policies, though state laws shape those decisions. For several years now, some Arizona school districts have been developing their own policies and practices with the use of artificial intelligence in classrooms.

"There's a lot of variety across what different school districts are doing. Some that maybe started out more restrictive have loosened up a little bit as they found the right tool and the right need for students in their school district. Some that maybe were a little more loose to begin with have gotten a little more restrictive,” said Michelle Watt, the director of the Arizona AI Alliance for the Arizona Institute for Education and the Economy at Northern Arizona University.

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Experts from Northern Arizona University have helped create a framework over the years, helping guide school districts in building their own policies and guidelines with AI. The latest version recommends at least calling for AI literacy for all students.

However, when asked about a potential blanket ban, they said if there is one, students will find other ways to use it.

“When we don't allow it and we don't help them use it responsibly, safely, and ethically, then they are going underground. We call that underground AI use. They're using it on their own with no guidance whatsoever,” said LeeAnn Lindsey, the director of EdTech and Innovation for the Arizona Institute for Education and the Economy at NAU.

In a statement provided by Doug Nick, an Arizona Department of Education’s spokesperson, he said, “We support the use of AI. It has value in tutoring and in the classroom and hope that it would continue” as Superintendent Tom Horne is on his way out of office.

Another parent told ABC15 they believe AI can be a tool, but needs to be used responsibly.

“I think we’re in the very early stages of AI. We’re all testing the waters here, all age groups, right? Maybe ban isn’t the right word, maybe taking more careful consideration of how it’s being used,” said Tim, an Arizona parent.