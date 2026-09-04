City of Cottonwood suspends use of Flock cameras

COTTONWOOD, AZ — The use of Flock cameras has now been suspended in Cottonwood, the Cottonwood Police Department announced Friday.

This decision comes on the heels of several other cities across the valley terminating the use of license plate reader systems in their communities after concerns of misuse.

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Tempe News Multiple Valley communities end license plate reader program Hector Gonzales

"Following discussions between the City Manager and Chief of Police regarding the level of discord the license plate reader issue is generating within our community, it has been determined that it would be best to suspend the use of this technology at this time," a news release stated.

License plate readers within the city have been deactivated and Flock has been notified. Police might physically cover the cameras.

The City Council has scheduled a work session with the Cottonwood Police Department regarding the license plate readers for Sept. 22 at the Riverfront Council Chambers for a discussion.

