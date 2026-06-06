Littleton Elementary District students participate in first gifted summer camp

Students in the Littleton Elementary School District participated in the district’s first week-long gifted student summer camp.

A specialist with the district told ABC15 that gifted students are those who may have higher cognitive abilities compared to other peers.

“I love the fact that we’re trying to help the kids go to the next level. All children should grow, whether they’re below grade level, at grade level or above grade level,” said Michele Noelle, a gifted specialist with the district.

In the video player above, hear from educators and students about all they learned in the summer camp and how it helps them get ahead for the next school year.